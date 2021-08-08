4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $499,900

Be close to downtown Lake Geneva and make this unique property your own! Whether you're searching for a single family residence, a two-family retreat, or a rental opportunity, this home has all of those options to customize to your needs. Both levels offer a full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bath, spacious living room,and dining room. Relax on either of the enclosed porches or upper deck. Beautifully landscaped yard on 0.39 acres. Many updates throughout the home (see list in Document section). Other features include a 2 1/2 car detached garage and extra parking in the alley entrance. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and the beach.