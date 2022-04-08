 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $527,000

Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Buoy Plan a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2,000 square feet of living space. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. All bedrooms are on the upper floor. Spring 2022 construction start. Basso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!

