4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $549,000

Private Gated Estate on 4 Majestic Acres. Picturesque Setting on a Rolling Hillside Surrounded by Mature Trees. Distinct Rustic Home Offering 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Expansive Kitchen, Vaulted Living Room, Loft, Heated 4 Car Attached Garage, Upper Deck and Lookout Tower Overlooking the Countryside. In-Law-Suite/Apartment (Bedroom 3 and 4) Offers a Second Kitchen, Separate Living Room, Office and Storage Loft. Short Drive to the Beautiful Waters of Lake Geneva, Downtown and All the Amenities Lake Geneva Has To Offer! *Will Need Approximately 3-4 Months Before a Closing, Sale pending Approval of the Proposed Certified Survey Map by the Town of Geneva and Walworth County* Home sold in ''As-Is Condition''. Taxes to be determined due to parcel split.