4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $574,900

This house will wow you with space, design, privacy, no stairs and Lake Como Access. This sprawling ranch has beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, modern cabinetry and an open concept! The main floor hosts the master and 2 bedrooms + 2 baths. There is a huge 2+ car garage! The large fully finished basement has a kitchenette area, walkout sliders to a beautiful gazebo covered sitting area, plus firepit area, AND a pool and deck, perfect for entertaining! There is a bedroom in lower level, plus a full bath, AND a ''hidden'' storage room! There is a gas fireplace in this amazing space as well! Home has an April Air unit and UV system! There's more! A beautiful inviting upper deck is right off kitchen. BONUS....Home comes with an adjacent .23 acre LOT JLCB 00432. Come see!