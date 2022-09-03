This house will wow you with space, design, privacy, no stairs and Lake Como Access. This sprawling ranch has beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, modern cabinetry and an open concept! The main floor hosts the master and 2 bedrooms + 2 baths. There is a huge 2+ car garage! The large fully finished basement has a kitchenette area, walkout sliders to a beautiful gazebo covered sitting area, plus firepit area, AND a pool and deck, perfect for entertaining! There is a bedroom in lower level, plus a full bath, AND a ''hidden'' storage room! There is a gas fireplace in this amazing space as well! Home has an April Air unit and UV system! There's more! A beautiful inviting upper deck is right off kitchen. BONUS....Home comes with an adjacent .23 acre LOT JLCB 00432. Come see!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate dozens of times in her office.
“Everybody loves Kyle.” It was the running joke in the White household. From family and friends to coworkers and people he would come across in his travels, people who met Kyle White always had something great to say about him.
“How hard is it to be nice? … You yelling about your table not being ready the moment you arrive is not making that any different," the Wisconsin chef said.
Investigators met with the Department of Corrections Internal Affairs and learned that the supervisor was also accused of providing the inmate with a seized cellphone.
This year, Logan Tomasello would have been entering his senior year of college.
ELKHORN — From agricultural demonstrations to the carnival, children’s games and demolition derbies, there’s so much at the Walworth County Fa…
UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Identities of Mount Pleasant residents killed in separate incidents Tuesday and Wednesday released
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K in the Town of Paris Wednesday afternoon.
The skydiver was reported to be a professional "conducting test runs for the national championship competition" scheduled for this upcoming week when he died.
What will happen to the nearly $1.4 billion jackpot if it remains unclaimed is a question on the minds of many. Mega Millions has the answer.
Here's a look at which states are the most unionized, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data for 2021 (released in January 2022).