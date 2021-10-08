4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $599,000

4 BR/3 BA ranch w/open floor plan. Bright kitchen features sleek white cabinets, stainless appliances, and island. Gracious living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, plus quaint sitting area. Master bath has multi jetted shower shall and separate tub. Main floor laundry for added convenience. Huge lower level rec room with wet bar. Two additional bedrooms on lower level and bath w/steam shower. Walk out to patio & enjoy the beautiful view. Radiant heated floors on lower level and garage. Geneva National is a gated community just five minutes from downtown Lake Geneva. Amenities include 3 legendary golf courses, outdoor pools, swim & racquet club, pickle ball, tennis courts, walking trails, onsite dining and more!