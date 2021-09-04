 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $649,900

Brand new side by side home now available in exclusive Geneva National! Just minutes from Lake Geneva, you will find yourself enjoying all the amenities this wonderful community has to offer. Let this beautiful home with outstanding features impress you the second you step in. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath executive home with both main level and lower level living area is perfect for those seeking both space and convenience. Just shy of 3,000 square feet of living space with the master bedroom and laundry on main floor ensures that this home suits your lifestyle. Open concept, state of the art kitchen and 2 car garage allows you to really have it all! You do not want to miss out on this one!

