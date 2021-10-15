 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $689,999

Stunning 4-bedroom 2 bath turnkey home in the Historic Maple Park District. Located only three short blocks to the Geneva Lakefront and Downtown. Where to start... Inside you will find all 3 floors completely updated and move in ready. Kitchen is a chefs dream with pantry and open concept for easy conversation with guests. All 4 bedrooms are substantially sized, and light filled. Spacious corner lot enclosed with a maintenance free picket fence. Outside entertaining is fabulous with the wrap around covered porch and newly added paver patio complete with a hot tub to relax after a long day. Oversized 2 car garage. Home is being sold completely furnished down to the silverware... Ready to enjoy immediately!

