4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $729,000

This lovely, historic horse farm can create a memory album for the family to pass on through generations whether for primary of second home owners. County confirmed owners can schedule 12 weddings a year. Property has pasture lands. This property has a main house and 6 outbuildings, including a Barn with 3 Stalls, a guest cottage and bunk house. Sellers recreated the main house adding contemporary style to the historic charm. Bunk House has two window unit A/C.'s New well and mechanical in 2019. AirBnB potential.