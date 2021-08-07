4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $729,900

Here is an unbelievable opportunity! Under construction! Just blocks from downtown! This gorgeous home sits on a nice double lot and boasts approx 3400 sq ft of living space! Cozy family room with tray ceiling and recessed lighting! Separate formal living/dining room with hardwood floors! Convenient 2nd floor laundry! Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, plant shelf, walk-in closet and luxury bath with walk-in rain shower! Side balcony from master bedroom! All good size bedrooms! White trim and doors! Zoned heating & cooling! Easy to work with builder making this a great experience! Kitchen countertops, cabinets and appliances to be selected and paid for by buyer!