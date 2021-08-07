Here is an unbelievable opportunity! Under construction! Just blocks from downtown! This gorgeous home sits on a nice double lot and boasts approx 3400 sq ft of living space! Cozy family room with tray ceiling and recessed lighting! Separate formal living/dining room with hardwood floors! Convenient 2nd floor laundry! Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, plant shelf, walk-in closet and luxury bath with walk-in rain shower! Side balcony from master bedroom! All good size bedrooms! White trim and doors! Zoned heating & cooling! Easy to work with builder making this a great experience! Kitchen countertops, cabinets and appliances to be selected and paid for by buyer!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $729,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay has announced that it will be permanently…
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
Football practices start this week. Games begin soon after.
Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below
A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into …
Lake Geneva radio station victim of ransomware attack
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Currently, the plan states that masks are optional, but "recommended and supported" for those who are not vaccinated. Parents are also concerned about quarantine policies for students.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.