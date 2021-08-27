4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $749,000

Stunning Custom Home Overlooking The Countryside! Newer Home Built On The Footprint Of An Original Turn Of The Century Barn. Many High End Features Including Radiant Heated Floors On Both Levels, Low Maintenance Materials, Solid Maple Cabinetry, Concrete Counters, High Efficiency Zoned Heating & Cooling Systems & More. Open Floorplan With Grand Vaulted Ceilings. Great Room With Wood Burning Stove. Spacious Kitchen & Dining Space + Walk-in Pantry. Back Deck w/Sprawling Country Views, Overlooking The Landscaped Yard + Prairie Grass. Main Level Master Suite + Laundry. 2nd Bedroom With Gas Fireplace & Private Balcony. Original Silo w/Custom Stairway To Walkout Lower Level. Rec Room w/Wet Bar. 2 Additional Bedrooms. Park Like Patio Space. Awarded In 09 By The National Association of Architects!