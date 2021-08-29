 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $749,900

Grand Home On 5+ Acres Surrounded By Pine Trees. Quality Built 2''X6'' Construction Home With Brick & Cement Board Siding. Hardwood Flooring Throughout. *Newly Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters, New Larger Island, Tiled Backsplash & More. Large Dining Area & Family Room w/Stone Fireplace. 4-Season Sun Room Walks Out To Patio w/Gazebo. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Updated 1/2 Bath. Spacious Master Suite w/24'X7' Walk-in Closet + Master Bath w/New Granite Top Double Vanity, Tiled Shower & Whirlpool Tub. Custom Home Office/Library. Central Vacuum, Zoned HVAC. Heated 3 Car Attached Garage. 54'X36' Outbuilding ~ 2 Overhead Doors w/Openers + Heated Shop Area. Gated Entry & Circular Driveway. Newer Roof, Water Heater & Water Softener.

