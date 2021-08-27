4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $750,000

Nestled on wooded & private 1/2 acre on prestigious Basswood Drive awaits your 4 BR/2 BA home with views of Geneva Lake. The newly remodeled kitchen features granite counters & backsplash, stainless appliances, and sleek white cabinets. Soaring ceilings in sunlit great room with gas fireplace. Wall of windows and sliding glass doors lead to inviting patio. Beautiful hardwood floors in great room & kitchen. Three bedrooms and full bath on main level. The master suite on upper level features built-ins, walk-in closet, and ensuite w/ jetted tub & separate shower. Walkout lower level w/ huge rec room and attached 2 car garage. Mature trees in spacious backyard makes for a parklike setting. Buoy available for next season in Buttons Bay just a few minutes away. Click on link for 3D tour.