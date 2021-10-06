Casual elegance in a custom Scott Lowell-built residence! Why build when you can have exceptional quality and design now? Volume ceilings, deep crown molding, main level owners' suite w/spacious walk in shower, loft w/built in book shelves, and finished walkout LL w/bar, family room w/fireplace, 4th bedroom and full bath. Located on a very private home site with shielded views of the fairway, this residence offers main level living and space upstairs and down for entertaining friends and family. Amenities include hardwood floors on 1st/2nd flrs, in ceiling speakers, 3 fireplaces, and a large deck overlooking the golf course. Enjoy all of the amenities of Geneva National: pools, tennis, pickel ball, walking paths, onsite dining and for-fee golf at 3 signature courses.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $757,500
