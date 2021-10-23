 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $759,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $759,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $759,000

Built in 2018! Stunning newer construction - with ALL the upgrades! Beautiful marble tile in bathrooms, dream cooks kitchen with quartz counters & pantry, 2 large master suites & office (currently used as bedroom), new patio with retaining wall & built in grill w/ hot tub, LL bar with 2 additional bedrooms and bonus room. TONS of storage! Nothing left to do, but move in!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics