4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $788,000

Exciting new model from Omega Homes. The ''Joanna'' boasts 4 BD, w/2 master suite, a 3 car garage, 3 1/2 BA, gas fireplace, custom cabinets, lookout windows in lower level and a wet bar. Popular farmhouse design and all the builder upgrades you have come to expect from Omega Homes. Enjoy the Geneva National amenities.

