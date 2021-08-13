The Gate Keeper's Cottage built in 1874 for the Leiter Estate is a perfect example of Victorian architecture including the formal parlor with coal burning fireplace. Enchanting home has all its 19th century charm with all the demands of today's needs. This 9 room wood and brick landmark has many special features including formal living and breakfast rooms with hardwood flooring and a beautifully updated kitchen. There are three roomy cottage style bedrooms on the second floor and an in-law guest suite with walk out to private patio on the lower level. Home is being offered for the first time in almost a quarter of a century and will be sold completely furnished. Lake Geneva Manor Association has 600' beautiful park-like level lake frontage with lifeguard daily. Shown by appointment only.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $829,000
