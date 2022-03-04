4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $845,000

Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Canary Plan a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2,500 square feet of living space. 3 Season room with fireplace on Main Floor. Rec room with fireplace and connected deck on upper level. .All bedrooms are on the upper floor. Spring 2022 construction startBasso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!