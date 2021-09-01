 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $988,000

To be built with a view of Palmer #2 in Geneva National, this Maria model by Omega Homes has IT ALL! Spacious, soaring 9 ft. ceilings, many vaulted and extra trays, screened porch, 3 car garage, gas fireplace and a home gym, just to mention a few of the builder upgrades in this spectacular executive home. 4 bd., 3 1/2 ba., w/free standing tub in master. Kitchen boasts a double island perfect for entertaining. Lower level has a bedroom, fully tiled bath & wetbar along with the home gym complete with a padded floor and mirrors. Enjoy all the Geneva National amenities!

