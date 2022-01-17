4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $249,900

Welcome to 25511 West Lehmann Blvd in Lake Villa! This Large Cape Cod with Great Natural Light Throughout Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, Full Finished Basement with Bonus Room, 2 Car Garage & Fenced Yard! Beautiful Living Room has New Neutral Carpet & Paint Leading to Kitchen with Granite Counters, Hardwood Floor, Abundant White Cabinets, All Stainless-Steel Applications & Eating Area with Table Space and Slider to Large Deck, 2 Main Level Bedrooms including Large Main Bedroom with Laminate Floor, Large Closet, Ceiling Fan with Lights and Attached Bathroom with Vanity & Ceramic Tile Floor, 2nd Bedroom with Laminate Floor, Large Closet, Ceiling Fan with Lights, 2nd Full Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floor, Pedestal Sink & Shower/Tub Combo! 2nd Level has 2 Large Bedroom with Neutral Carpet/Paint, Large Closets and bonus Storage Benches, 3rd Full Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floor and Shower/Tub Combo! Full Finished Basement has New Neutral Carpet, Chair Rail Moldings & Bonus Room (Possible Office), Laundry Room with Washer 2018/Dryer 2017 & Utility Sink and Additional Storage Space! Central A/C 2010, Gas Forced Air Furnace 2010! 40 Gallon Water Heater 2019! Sump Pump and Battery Back Up about 2 years old. Home has a Water Softener. Lake/Park Rights! Conveniently Located! A Truly Must See!