 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $273,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $273,000

DON'T MISS THIS AWESOME HOME! SECLUDED HOME SITS BACK ON .92 ACRE. ENJOY THE AMAZING VIEWS OF NATURE. ONE OF A KIND HOME. GOURMET KITCHEN, with White Cabinets, QUARTZ Countertops, Stainless Appliances, DOUBLE OVEN with Countertop Range. 4 Bedrooms with one on the MAIN Floor, Large Living Room and Separate Dining Room, plus Mud Room. Relax on Front Deck, and Entertain on Large Side Deck. Home Features: 4 CAR Tandem Heated Garage, NEW Shed, and Separate HUGE Workshop/Hobby Building for all your favorite Projects with A/C unit. Please Come See this Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular