4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $273,000

DON'T MISS THIS AWESOME HOME! SECLUDED HOME SITS BACK ON .92 ACRE. ENJOY THE AMAZING VIEWS OF NATURE. ONE OF A KIND HOME. GOURMET KITCHEN, with White Cabinets, QUARTZ Countertops, Stainless Appliances, DOUBLE OVEN with Countertop Range. 4 Bedrooms with one on the MAIN Floor, Large Living Room and Separate Dining Room, plus Mud Room. Relax on Front Deck, and Entertain on Large Side Deck. Home Features: 4 CAR Tandem Heated Garage, NEW Shed, and Separate HUGE Workshop/Hobby Building for all your favorite Projects with A/C unit. Please Come See this Home!