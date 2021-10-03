You'll fall in love as soon as you come up to the gracious front porch of this lovely home. Inside the spacious foyer welcomes you to the bright and sunny interior. The foyer opens up to the family room and open concept kitchen. There's lots of room to relax and entertain. Just off the kitchen is the vaulted sunroom that will lead you to the deck. Both are great places to enjoy the woods. The spacious main floor master has its own sitting area where you can cozy up to read a book. The master bath is a dream with dual sinks, tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms and another gorgeous bathroom. The bonus room gives you lots of options for a theatre room, workout room, office, home school space or just another space to hang out. You can bring your ideas for the unfinished basement or just use it for additional storage. The four car garage can hold your cars and toys. The Chain O'Lakes is nearby with many marina options. You can also enjoy the 1,000 acre Grant Woods that is just a short walk/bike ride away.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $429,000
