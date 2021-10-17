Charming vintage home with original wood floors and railings. Kitchen has Oak Cabinets and Granite counters. Attic is floored for expansion. Home sits in the center of 2.6 acres waiting for your ideas to upgrade home, develop property, raise home and build more new homes...bring your ideas for investment and expansion to this wonder high traffic area surrounded by commercial development. When showing walk the property and observe the the beautiful trees and landscaping. Great potential here. Property backs to county property and park.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $499,000
