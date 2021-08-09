4 Bedroom Home in Lakemoor - $360,000

Welcome home to this meticulously kept 4 bedroom 2.1 bathroom home in desirable Bayview Farms Subdivision. The 2 story family room features a gas fireplace, tall windows and skylights that offer lots of natural light that make this a great space for entertaining. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar, skylight, eat in area and slider to outside patio. The 1st floor spacious Master has tray ceilings, slider to yard, large WIC and master bathroom featuring double bowl vanity, separate shower and tub, water closet toilet and heated floors. 2 1/2 car garage and unfinished basement offers great storage to any buyer. At almost an acre, this private lot backing to no one, offers a quiet and serene space to enjoy the seasons. Occasionally you will see some wildlife including turkeys, sand cranes and deer. Furnace, A/C and roof are about 4 yrs old. This home has been well taken care of and attention to detail makes this home move in ready.