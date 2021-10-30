4 Bedroom Home in Lakemoor - $559,000

A True beauty - admire all the high-end details throughout this impeccable and elegant home. Enjoy cooking in a Kitchen even a chef would envy with 42" Cabinets, glass subway tile, island with seamless Cambria countertops, stainless steel appliances (all appliances all still under warranty),6 burner range with pot filler and automatic hood range,2 dishwashers, huge walk-in pantry, microwave drawer in island, and all cabinets have pull out drawers. Kitchen flows gracefully to the beautiful Dining Room with 15' turret ceiling and built -in buffet for all your entertaining needs. Oversized Larson doors in the Dining Room lead to three season room and backyard. Spacious Great Room with gas burning fireplace thermostatic controlled heatilator, remote control and wall switch to turn on/off the fireplace, cool touch fireplace screen. Impressive 16' full view sliding glass doors lead you out to the three seasons room. Three seasons room has Trex decking and entrances to the Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom and the outdoor deck with hot tub. Three Seasons room has custom plexiglass inserts with stainless steel frames & screens. Durable white oak floors, casement windows, high efficient LED recessed can lights and 6 panel doors throughout this home. All closets and pantry designed and organized by Closets By Design. Guest bath boasts Toto plumbing fixtures and gorgeous Swarovski crystal faucet handles. Spacious Master Bedroom, huge walk-in closet and Master Bath with ceramic heated floors, double vanity, oversized Kohler freestanding soaking tub, and steam shower with Grohe shower system with thermostatic rain model smart control. Vented shower door, and skylight offering ample natural lighting. Fourth bedroom can be used as an office, study or bedroom (closet niche built in). Extra large laundry room/craft room/mud room leads to a heated oversized four car garage, complete with Lift Master side drive door openers, Bluetooth accessible and service entry door for all you garage enthusiasts. Basement is 3100+ square feet with 9' ceilings and a tremendous amount of storage space, full bath with walk in shower, Office that can also be used as a 5th bedroom, radon mitigation system already installed, high efficiency furnace, and a computerized well pump. Exterior has LP smart diamond coat siding, hot tub, Trex decking, Trex premium composite railing system, pad already installed for secondary stairs off the deck. Room for an inground pool, no HOA's and additional side parking for boat, RV or motorhome. No expense was spared!
4 Bedroom Home in Lakemoor - $559,000
