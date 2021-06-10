4 Bedroom Home in Marengo - $575,000

ELEGANT AND GORGEOUS ON A PRIVATE, WOODED 1.5 ACRE LOT! As you drive into the property you'll be surrounded by a mix of majestic and mature oak, hickory, cherry, ash and walnut trees that blanket the property. At night, you'll notice ambient lighting showcasing the trees along the drive, the low voltage lighting casting shadows on the house and around back along the brick paver path, the deck lighting that completes the overall ambiance of the property. The flagstone path leads you to front door that welcomes you to the focal point of the home. This is the glorious cedar family room with a wall of windows and sliders beckoning you to the expansive deck with outdoor fireplace. The family room features soaring 24-foot vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling stone fireplace and wet bar with beverage fridge and wine rack. There is plenty of seating at the granite top bar for casual get togethers and gatherings. Across the foyer is the dining room with exquisite, wedding cake ceiling detail. This is the perfect space for more formal meals. The generous kitchen features 42-inch hickory cabinetry with rollouts, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. A convenient pass through to the family room bar makes entertaining a breeze, while the breakfast bar is a great spot to enjoy a bite to eat with the view of the beautiful hearth room fireplace. The butler's pantry, closet pantry and built in work station add to the overall flow of the kitchen. From the eating area you can open the bay window and entice your senses with the fragrant scent of the lilac bushes, the sounds of the bubbling rock pond, and the beautiful ever-changing scenery. What better way to enjoy a meal?! The convenient laundry room features a sink, plenty of cabinet storage, and a laundry chute from the upstairs bathroom. The first floor, luxurious master suite is complete with a bluestone fireplace in the sitting area. There is a spacious, custom closet roomy enough for two. In the private bath you'll be tempted to drown your worries of the day in a long hot soak in the jacuzzi tub. There's also a separate shower, dual sinks and under counter ambient lighting. The fourth bedroom of the home is currently used as an office space, with built ins for storage and a beautiful bay window, but can easily be transformed into a bedroom with a walk in closet. Upstairs is a roomy loft perfect for an additional family room or office space with a beautiful view overlooking the family room, out past the deck and out to the natural backyard spaces. There are two oversized bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, the other with an attached bath with pocket door hallway access. Beyond is a 700 square foot unfinished attic space that needs flooring and ceiling to be transformed into an in-law arrangement, additional master suite, office, theater room or playroom. With the addition of a staircase that leads to the garage's private entrance, you could even create a separate access for this space. The options are endless. The 3.5 car garage provides you parking and storage space with oversized redwood doors. The outdoor spaces feature a sitting area with firepit, professional landscaping and of course the most beautiful natural surroundings no matter what the season. Whether you're watching the trees bud and green in the spring, enjoying the sun filtering through the summer trees, witnessing the beautiful autumn colors change or listening to the winter snow fall to the ground you will marvel at everything this property has to offer. View More