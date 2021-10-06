4 Bedroom Home in Marengo - $849,000

Magnificent custom home on 28 beautiful acres! This home has it all! Soaring ceilings with 12 skylights and windows everywhere !Custom built in cabinets and shelving. Unique kitchen design with built in bar/counter top table, perfect for entertaining. Two master bedrooms both with private baths and built in beds, 1st mater bath measuring 23x15 with sunken tub and separate shower. Bonus room 38x28 off master with garage access.Lower level rec room with custom wet bar.. walk out to stamped concrete patio over looking small pond with 2 water falls. Gazebo with gas fireplace, fully stocked large pond and so much more. Dual attached garages both heated total of 6 cars plus! This is truly an amazing home! ** So many custom built ins that will stay**