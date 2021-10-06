Magnificent custom home on 28 beautiful acres! This home has it all! Soaring ceilings with 12 skylights and windows everywhere !Custom built in cabinets and shelving. Unique kitchen design with built in bar/counter top table, perfect for entertaining. Two master bedrooms both with private baths and built in beds, 1st mater bath measuring 23x15 with sunken tub and separate shower. Bonus room 38x28 off master with garage access.Lower level rec room with custom wet bar.. walk out to stamped concrete patio over looking small pond with 2 water falls. Gazebo with gas fireplace, fully stocked large pond and so much more. Dual attached garages both heated total of 6 cars plus! This is truly an amazing home! ** So many custom built ins that will stay**
4 Bedroom Home in Marengo - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
A 33-year-old Bloomfield man faces drug charges after he was found dazed and confused with heroin in his pocket at a Genoa City pizza place.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
If you were out on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Sept. 25, you would have caught a sight to behold –around 30 Streblow wooden boats flying across t…
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
Equipment malfunction leads to false active shooter call, evacuation of students at Indian Trail Academy High School
- Updated
Active shooter protocols were initiated at Indian Trail Academy and High School Monday morning as the result of a false alarm, authorities reported.
Residents in the 262 area code in southeast Wisconsin will be required to dial 10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls starti…