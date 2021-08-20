Magnificent custom home on 28 beautiful acres! This home has it all! Soaring ceilings with 12 skylights and windows everywhere !Custom built in cabinets and shelving. Unique kitchen design with built in bar/counter top table, perfect for entertaining. Two master bedrooms both with private baths and built in beds, 1st mater bath measuring 23x15 with sunken tub and separate shower. Bonus room 38x28 off master with garage access.Lower level rec room with custom wet bar.. walk out to stamped concrete patio over looking small pond with 2 water falls. Gazebo with gas fireplace, fully stocked large pond and so much more. Dual attached garages both heated total of 6 cars plus! This is truly an amazing home! ** So many custom built ins that will stay** THIS HAS A HOME SALE CONTINGENCY..KEEP SHOWING!!
4 Bedroom Home in Marengo - $879,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
- Updated
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
GENEVA — Police reportedly found 390.54 grams of meth inside a Ford Mustang after conducting a traffic stop in the Town of Geneva for a revoke…
Plans for development that will include 183 residential units has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva
Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony
- Updated
A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
- Updated
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
EAST TROY — A woman has been charged after police reportedly discovered 705 grams of marijuana growing in her home.
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
Lake Geneva school districts to make face masks optional for upcoming school year.