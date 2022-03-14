 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $240,000

Wonderful area. Nice, Two Story, Four Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Oaks of McHenry. Two Car Attached Garage. Bring your decorating ideas. Property is owned by US Dept. of HUD. Case 137-720264. HUD Homes are sold "As-Is". Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer's closing costs, upon buyer request at time of bid. Equal Housing Opportunity. Property

