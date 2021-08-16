Super cute, well maintained colonial in a quiet neighborhood. Sidewalks and beautiful mature trees are some of the things this community has to offer! 4 bedrooms all with tons of closet space- Master bedroom has a private master bath. All brand new appliances including a double oven 2017, microwave 2019. Upstairs laundry with new washing machine 2021. Furnace & AC new 2021. All new easy-clean windows in 2015, brand new siding 2016, brand new carpet throughout the entire home 2017, new laminate wood floors downstairs 2017, new water heater 2017. Overflow side driveway done 2019. This home is planted on a double lot with a large concrete patio for entertaining or relaxing! Come check this house out for yourself! (Fishing enthusiasts: The lake down the street is stocked with Bluegill, Channel Catfish, largemouth Bass, Northern Pike.)
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $245,000
