4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $259,000

Beautifully maintained and updated home with four bedrooms and three full baths! This home has a great amount of space across two levels. The upper level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including a primary en suite. The lower level features a fourth bedroom with a huge walk in closet and another full bathroom, as well as a huge family room. No detail has been overlooked. The laundry room has a good amount of storage space. Everything is clean and ready to go! Located very close to shopping, restaurants, and anything you may need. Come see it today!