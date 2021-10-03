Transformation at its finest! Major remodel just completed. New flooring installed in lower level, new carpet in all bedrooms, refinished hardwood floors in entry, living/dining room and hallway. Freshly painted in todays colors with stunning accent walls, new closet shelving & light fixtures throughout. The eat-in kitchen updates include quartz countertops, fixtures, hardware, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms remodeled to include glazed shower surround, toilets, granite or quartz counters and all fixtures. The master bath has a double sink vanity with quartz top, new mirrors, fixtures, glass shower door, and inset shelf. Recessed LED lighting with dimmers added to kitchen and the lower level family room plus awesome dry bar with quartz counter and built in beverage and wine fridge all perfect for entertaining. Laundry room in lower level features added upper cabinetry and brand-new Whirlpool washer & dryer. Furnace and AC serviced September 2021. Water heater 2013. Perfectly located end unit backing to private wooded area and open greenspace. Spacious floor plan with stunning upgrades you don't want to miss! One year home warranty provided.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $269,000
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.