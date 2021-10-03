4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $269,000

Transformation at its finest! Major remodel just completed. New flooring installed in lower level, new carpet in all bedrooms, refinished hardwood floors in entry, living/dining room and hallway. Freshly painted in todays colors with stunning accent walls, new closet shelving & light fixtures throughout. The eat-in kitchen updates include quartz countertops, fixtures, hardware, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms remodeled to include glazed shower surround, toilets, granite or quartz counters and all fixtures. The master bath has a double sink vanity with quartz top, new mirrors, fixtures, glass shower door, and inset shelf. Recessed LED lighting with dimmers added to kitchen and the lower level family room plus awesome dry bar with quartz counter and built in beverage and wine fridge all perfect for entertaining. Laundry room in lower level features added upper cabinetry and brand-new Whirlpool washer & dryer. Furnace and AC serviced September 2021. Water heater 2013. Perfectly located end unit backing to private wooded area and open greenspace. Spacious floor plan with stunning upgrades you don't want to miss! One year home warranty provided.