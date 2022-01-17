4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $269,900

Don't miss this opportunity to own a home just a block away from downtown Mchenry! Shopping, dining, entertainment and the gorgeous Riverwalk are closer than you think! This charming 4bd/2ba with original woodwork and features, sits on just about 1/2 acre of land right behind McHenry HS East! The tranquil enclosed front porch w/ ceiling fans provides a perfect oasis away from it all. Enjoy the music coming from Miller Point, or venture over there to experience it in person! Book your showing and make this your dream home!