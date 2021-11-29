4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $295,000

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LEGEND LAKES SUBDIVISION: 4 BR & 2.1 BATH with FULL BASEMENT & 3-CAR GARAGE IS WAITING FOR YOU!! The moment you walk thru the front door, the 2-story FOYER draws you in. The formal LIVING ROOM is bright and cheery and leads you into the formal DINING ROOM. Adjacent is the large KITCHEN with refinished hardwood floors, pantry and tons of cabinets for all of your storage needs! Nicely sized BREAKFAST ROOM has sliders to the brick paver patio and opens up into the FAMILY ROOM... a perfect setup for those family gatherings! Finishing off the main level of this beauty you will encounter the LAUNDRY ROOM, CLOSET and POWDER ROOM. As you take the stairs to the 2nd level, you will find the large MASTER BEDROOM SUITE, featuring pitched ceiling and huge WALK-IN CLOSET. The private MASTER BATH offers a dual vanity, linen closet and tub/shower combo. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th BEDROOMS are spacious with generous closet space, including a WALK-IN CLOSET in the 4th BEDROOM. The FULL BATH with dual vanity and tub/shower combo and additional linen closet complete the 2nd level of this home. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT can be designed to suit your particular needs or great storage space!! A wonderful neighborhood.. WELCOME HOME!!