4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $299,000

Amazing 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch home in pristine condition featuring full walkout basement and three season porch. Great location on quiet street backing to walking path. Great curb appeal. As soon as you enter into this beautiful home you can tell how well it has been taken care of. Large living and dining rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Bright and neutral eat-in kitchen just steps away from the three season room. Large master suite with private 1/2 bath. Additional bedrooms are of ample size and all feature the same beautiful hard wood floors as the front rooms and lots of closet space. Nice full bath on main floor too! Open staircase off back entry to the full finished walk-out basement featuring family room, office space, 4th bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Nice sliders off family room to brick paver patio. Yard is nicely landscaped. New HAVC and water heater. Sunroom rebuilt '16. Home is ready for you to move into!