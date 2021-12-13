4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $309,900

Beautifully updated Moore model, now available in desirable Legend Lakes! Sellers hate to go, they've lived in multiple homes in this covetable subdivision, fell in love with this home's curb appeal and covered front porch! Fresh paint inside, hardwood floors were professionally installed throughout the main floor in 2018. Open concept kitchen & large family room with a wood burning fireplace. Four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Finished, partial basement (not pictured) with a crawl for storage. Situated on an awesome, private .27 acre lot with no backyard neighbors, is fenced and has a shed. Fabulous paver patio and campfire pit makes this a backyard you'll want to entertain in. NEW architectural roof and gutters! Shamrock Farm Park is right down the street with a playground & picnic shelter, baseball, basketball and soccer fields! Welcome Home!