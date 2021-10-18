This is the ranch you've been waiting for! You'll fall in love as soon as you pull up to this well-cared for home with fabulous curb appeal including a nice front porch. Hard to find Walkout Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home features 9' Ceilings, gleaming Hardwood and a great split floor plan with it's Master Suite with Walk-In Closet on one side of the home and 2 additional Bedrooms and full Bath on the other side. Generously sized formal Dining Room perfect for entertaining and a large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with plenty of cabinets, Granite counters and LG Black Stainless appliances opens to the Eating Area. Spacious Laundry/Mudroom just off the Oversized Garage. Finished Walkout Basement with 4th Bedroom, 3rd Bath, Workshop with Shelving, a Family Room plus a 2nd Kitchen offering the possibility of an in-law arrangement and the perfect set-up for entertaining. Enjoy your large lush Yard with no neighbors behind you! Fresh Paint (2021), Brand New Water Heater (2021), Brand New Garage Opener (2021), New Anderson Windows & Patio Doors (2018), New LG Black SS Appliances (2017), New Roof/Gutters (2015), New Furnace & AC (2015). Newer Fridge in Basement will stay. Close to shopping, restaurants and parks. Round out the year in your new "Home Sweet Home"!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $319,900
