You will fall in love with this RARE Brannigan model featuring a very spacious floor plan of over 2700+ square feet on the main level with a convenient second floor laundry room and an oversized 20x18 Owner's Suite with ceiling fan, black out blinds and a large walk in closet/ dressing room. Inside the en-suite luxury bathroom you will enjoy the garden tub, double vanity and convenient separate shower. The three additional bedrooms all have large walk in closets & are wired for ceiling fans. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are 17x13 and the 4th bedroom is 14x12. This lovely home has upgraded brushed nickel fixtures and white colonial trim and six panel doors thru-out. The kitchen features raised panel white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a center island, large pantry closet, sliders to the large back yard, and eat in area with table space. The kitchen is open to the adjacent family room. The den is located right next to the first floor oversized bathroom with room to add a tub or shower. It would not take much to turn this into a first floor In-law suite. If you are looking for HUGE Bedrooms and closets and a gracious lot size of .30+ acres...in an amazing neighborhood with parks and playgrounds nearby....this is the home for you! Shopping, hospitals and public transportation are all close-by.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $324,900
