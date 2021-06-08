If you need a lot of room, this is the home for you! 4 large bedrooms plus huge loft for second family room or work space. First floor has generous room sizes with separate dining room, family room, half bath and large laundry room. New laminate flooring in kitchen, entry, first floor bath and laundry room. Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement and 3 car attached garage. You will enjoy spending time in the large, private lot with plenty of room for all to spread out. Conveniently located close to shopping and main access roads. Easy to show. Quick close possible! Refrigerator as is. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $330,000
