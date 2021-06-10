4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $330,000

A RARE, NEVER ON THE MARKET "REDWOOD" MODEL WITH A FEW BELLS AND WHISTLES NOT FOUND IN MOST BOONE CREEK HOMES SUCH AS A 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORING, OPEN KITCHEN/EATING AREA/FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, PELLA WINDOWS, SOLID OAK DOORS AND OAK TRIM, BRICK FRONT AND 3 CAR GARAGE. MAIN LEVEL OFFICE/DEN AND FIRST FLOOR FULL BATH MAY MAKE A NICE IN-LAW SET UP IF NEED BE BY JUST ADDING A CLOSET. A HUGE/FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH ROUGHED IN PLUMBING FOR FUTURE BATH. YOU'LL FIND 4 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS, NEW CARPET IN ONE OF THE BEDROOMS. THE MASTER BATH FEATURES A JETTED TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER WHILE THE WALK-IN CLOSET SAVES THE DAY. NICE PATIO OUT BACK, GAS LINE ALREADY IN FOR YOUR GRILL. View More