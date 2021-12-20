4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $349,000

BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL ZONED E-5. THIS WELL KEPT FARMHOUSE OFFERS BRIGHT OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES; HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM PROVIDES AMPLE SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA, WALK IN PANTRY, OFFICE/DEN, FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM,HEATED ENCLOSED PORCH WITH FRENCH DOORS. 2ND FLOOR OFFERS HUGE MASTER BEDROOM, WALK IN CLOSET, 2 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SOLID BASEMENT PATRIALLY FINISHED. EXTERIOR OUT BUILDINGS INCLUDE FRAME MACHINE SHED 2239 SQ FT FRAME MAIN BARN AND LOFT 3970 SQ FT, FRAME MILK HOUSE 116 SQ FT. ENJOY THAT COUNTRY FEEL ON THIS 5ACRE PARCEL GREAT FOR ALL THE TOYS, HORSES, ETC. NEW A/C, FURNACE. PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME HAS A MCHENRY ADDRESS BUT IS LOCATED IN CORPORATE LIMITS OF SPRING GROVE. LOW TAXES. NO FARM ANIMALS ALLOWED. HOME IS SOLID, SOLID FOUNDATION! SEPTIC WAS JUST CLEANED AND IN EXCELLENT WORKING CONDITION. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS IS