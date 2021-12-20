BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL ZONED E-5. THIS WELL KEPT FARMHOUSE OFFERS BRIGHT OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES; HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM PROVIDES AMPLE SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA, WALK IN PANTRY, OFFICE/DEN, FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM,HEATED ENCLOSED PORCH WITH FRENCH DOORS. 2ND FLOOR OFFERS HUGE MASTER BEDROOM, WALK IN CLOSET, 2 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SOLID BASEMENT PATRIALLY FINISHED. EXTERIOR OUT BUILDINGS INCLUDE FRAME MACHINE SHED 2239 SQ FT FRAME MAIN BARN AND LOFT 3970 SQ FT, FRAME MILK HOUSE 116 SQ FT. ENJOY THAT COUNTRY FEEL ON THIS 5ACRE PARCEL GREAT FOR ALL THE TOYS, HORSES, ETC. NEW A/C, FURNACE. PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME HAS A MCHENRY ADDRESS BUT IS LOCATED IN CORPORATE LIMITS OF SPRING GROVE. LOW TAXES. NO FARM ANIMALS ALLOWED. HOME IS SOLID, SOLID FOUNDATION! SEPTIC WAS JUST CLEANED AND IN EXCELLENT WORKING CONDITION. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS IS
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A juvenile was taken into custody and faces criminal charges after threatening a school shooting at Badger High School on Friday, Dec. 17.
Badger senior Kegan Huber signed his National Letter of Intent surrounded by several friends and family during college football's National Sig…
A 20-year-old man faces charges after he reportedly attempted to flee and elude a police officer while operating a motor vehicle in the Villag…
“Our Department is not investigating any specific threats to any of our schools but we will have an extra police presence at all Lake Geneva schools on Friday, December 17th.”
Calling the allegations both “callous and chilling,” two suspects in the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man were ordered held on a $1 million cash bond Friday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.
Lake Geneva's Badger High dismisses early after TikTok threat specific to Badger, police investigating
Lake Geneva’s Badger High School dismissed students early on Friday, Dec. 17, after the school received a threat specific to Badger High Schoo…
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday announced that Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Way…
After less than a year in business, the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St., has announced the business’ last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Walworth County Lights, a popular light display outside Elkhorn that synchronizes with music, was one of the victims of the Wednesday evening,…
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning wind gusts of up to 64 mph were recorded in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weathe…