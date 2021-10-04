Welcome home in this beautiful contemporary home on the canal leading to the Fox River just south of the Chain o'Lakes! Bring your pontoon and enjoy all the fall, spring and summer fun! Nestled in the cul de sac in unincorporated McHenry. Golf carts allowed in this small subdivision. This home has a 3 car attached garage and large detached hidden outbuilding with garage door and electric (~12x30) to make into a hobby shop or store your lake toys for the winter season. Walking into this spacious home you will see the open floor concept with large windows that give lots of natural light throughout the day. The family room has a beautiful stone see through wood burning fireplace. Custom chef's kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and gorgeous matching granite countertops. DKS commercial range/over and other high end appliances make this perfect for those who love to cook and entertain! The fireplace also features a BBQ pit! How great is this for all the entertaining and for sports games at home. Just a 1/2 a flight of stairs takes you down to a large media room ready and a third bathroom for you to deck out as you wish! Master suite has its own private porch for those morning coffees to look out at the canal or private side yard. All of this on 1.31 acres! This place is amazing. You have to come see it and make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
- Updated
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
- Updated
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.