4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $364,900

Welcome home in this beautiful contemporary home on the canal leading to the Fox River just south of the Chain o'Lakes! Bring your pontoon and enjoy all the fall, spring and summer fun! Nestled in the cul de sac in unincorporated McHenry. Golf carts allowed in this small subdivision. This home has a 3 car attached garage and large detached hidden outbuilding with garage door and electric (~12x30) to make into a hobby shop or store your lake toys for the winter season. Walking into this spacious home you will see the open floor concept with large windows that give lots of natural light throughout the day. The family room has a beautiful stone see through wood burning fireplace. Custom chef's kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and gorgeous matching granite countertops. DKS commercial range/over and other high end appliances make this perfect for those who love to cook and entertain! The fireplace also features a BBQ pit! How great is this for all the entertaining and for sports games at home. Just a 1/2 a flight of stairs takes you down to a large media room ready and a third bathroom for you to deck out as you wish! Master suite has its own private porch for those morning coffees to look out at the canal or private side yard. All of this on 1.31 acres! This place is amazing. You have to come see it and make it yours!