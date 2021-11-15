4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $375,000

Resort style living on half an acre within the city of McHenry! Stunning patio and in-ground pool for your enjoyment! Cozy fire pit to relax and enjoy autumn evenings. Seller is including the sound system for the pool area, automated pool cleaner, pool equipment and the "gazebo". Two garages: one attached and a bonus heated detached multi-car garage/outbuilding with heated floors and tall doors, great for the car enthusiast or hobbyist! Expanded driveway leading to the detached garage provides plenty of parking for guests, boats or motor homes. This charming two-story open floor plan home features a new kitchen, lighting, flooring, and large family room with soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling fireplace overlooking your backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs and one in the full finished basement offering flexible space for hobbies, entertaining, storage etc! New Rheem furnace and A/C. Newly remodeled first floor bathroom. Great room is wired for surround sound. Updated electrical. Private setting yet close to all amenities including shopping, restaurants, schools.