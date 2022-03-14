4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $375,000

Location, Location, Location. In-Town Waterfront home. Walk out to your boat dock on the channel and you are on your staycation. Original house was a 3 bdrm. ranch. Large 2 car garage facing Venice. Large addition facing channel has a large family room with fireplace cathedral ceilings and a door out to the large deck over looking the channel and River Walk. Addition also has a large master bdrm. suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Master also has patio door out to screened porch overlooking back yard and water. 2 boat docks and large storage shed make this a boaters dream location. House could use some updating, but this one is all about the location!