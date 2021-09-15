 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $379,800

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $379,800

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $379,800

CUSTOM ALL BRICK CONTEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION WITH PELLA WINDOWS,DECKS,PATIO TWO FURNACES THREE FPLC 4000 SF. WOODED LOCATION HIGH ON A HILL IN PRESTIGIOUS GLACIAL HEIGHTS YOU WILL APPRECIATE THE QUALITY MATERIALS AND WORKMANSHIP IN THIS GORGEOUS, ONE OF A KIND HOME. OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH SOARING CEILINGS AND ALL HARDWOOD MAPLE FLOORS LOTS OF WINDOWS. WOOD TRIM, 6 PANEL DOORS, CHERRY CABINETS,AWESOME TILEWORK IN THE BATH. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE ON FIRST FLOOR. THIS IS A REAL CONTEMPORARY. HURRY THERE ARE NOT MANY AROUND.i

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Lake Geneva Taco Fest draws a taco-loving crowd
Local News

Lake Geneva Taco Fest draws a taco-loving crowd

Lake Geneva’s weekend Taco Fest got off with a bang and a lot of spice on Friday night, complete with a jalapeno eating contest. “I love tacos,” said Lindy Pickelsimer, of Janesville, who came to Taco Fest with her daughter and nephew.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics