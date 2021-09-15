4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $379,800

CUSTOM ALL BRICK CONTEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION WITH PELLA WINDOWS,DECKS,PATIO TWO FURNACES THREE FPLC 4000 SF. WOODED LOCATION HIGH ON A HILL IN PRESTIGIOUS GLACIAL HEIGHTS YOU WILL APPRECIATE THE QUALITY MATERIALS AND WORKMANSHIP IN THIS GORGEOUS, ONE OF A KIND HOME. OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH SOARING CEILINGS AND ALL HARDWOOD MAPLE FLOORS LOTS OF WINDOWS. WOOD TRIM, 6 PANEL DOORS, CHERRY CABINETS,AWESOME TILEWORK IN THE BATH. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE ON FIRST FLOOR. THIS IS A REAL CONTEMPORARY. HURRY THERE ARE NOT MANY AROUND.i