4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $379,900

Cross your heart and hope to buy NEWLY REDUCED PRICE! Waterfront home on private channel with NO FLOOD INSURANCE. 150 feet of shoreline. Views overlooking Dutch Creek Bay. Waterway kicks you right out to the Fox River for all the fun! 3+bedrooms, 3 baths. 4th bedroom (LL) has a shared full bath attached. Think college kids /in laws/ guests! Newer plank flooring throughout- hardwood in the bedrooms. Newer kitchen with granite & stainless-steel appliances. Large open family space. Double sliders out to deck- enjoy watching water skiers in the a.m. and the sunsets at night. Lower level walkout w/wood burning fireplace & large family room leading to the patio. Large lot, ample parking and wonderful NEIGHBORHOOD.

