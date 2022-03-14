4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $385,000

4 Bedroom, 2 and a half Bathroom beauty in Deerwood Estates is MOVE-IN READY! Spacious Family room with VAULTED CEILINGS, gas fireplace, and tons of natural light opens to kitchen with eating area. FABULOUS KITCHEN with high-end features including QUARTZ Countertops, 42 in Cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, and Huge CENTER ISLAND. Formal living room and dining room. First Floor Laundry/Mudroom with direct access to Professionally Landscaped Yard. Huge backyard with PATIO. First Floor OFFICE or Flex Room offers many options. LUXURIOUS MASTER BATHROOM highlighted by a RAINFALL SHOWER and dual sinks. Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom both offer Huge WALK-IN CLOSETS. Full unfinished basement with tons of room for storage. Parks, Shopping, and Metra train all nearby!