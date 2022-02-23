4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $390,000

This is a Great Walkout Ranch! Plenty of space for everyone here with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great curb appeal with thoughtful landscaping, stone and vinyl finish plus a 3 car garage. Large foyer with an open view of dining, den, and living area. The large rooms with large entryways and 9ft+ ceilings create a great feel. The large eat-in kitchen is ready for your best meals and get-togethers with plenty of counter space, 42-inch cabinets, large table space, and access to the deck overlooking green space. You will find a great retreat in the primary bedroom with Tray ceiling, 2 closets, and a primary bath with a whirlpool tub, separate shower, and double bowl sink. You'll find the space you've been missing in the finished walkout basement with tall ceilings a 4th bedroom, office, or your choice. Come visit today!