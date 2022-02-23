 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $390,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $390,000

This is a Great Walkout Ranch! Plenty of space for everyone here with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great curb appeal with thoughtful landscaping, stone and vinyl finish plus a 3 car garage. Large foyer with an open view of dining, den, and living area. The large rooms with large entryways and 9ft+ ceilings create a great feel. The large eat-in kitchen is ready for your best meals and get-togethers with plenty of counter space, 42-inch cabinets, large table space, and access to the deck overlooking green space. You will find a great retreat in the primary bedroom with Tray ceiling, 2 closets, and a primary bath with a whirlpool tub, separate shower, and double bowl sink. You'll find the space you've been missing in the finished walkout basement with tall ceilings a 4th bedroom, office, or your choice. Come visit today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 25 best Midwest small towns to live in

The 25 best Midwest small towns to live in

Here's a look at the 25 best small towns in the Midwest, according to Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Live study, which ranks towns on cost, safety, weather quality, access to healthy living, and more.