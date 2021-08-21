LOT 8007, November Occupancy Date. The Galveston is a well-loved layout that features: four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a three-car garage. This home features a full expanded basement, Fireplace and a laundry tub. The open floor plan impresses from the moment you step inside offering a bright welcoming with a two-story foyer along an open living room. Attached to the living room is a formal dining room with convenient access to the kitchen. The modern and spacious kitchen features Quartz counter tops, an island with pendant lights, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets and GE stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave, and a breakfast dining area that adjoins the comfortable family room. Opposite the kitchen is a conveniently hidden study. The owner's suite includes a private bathroom that features a private water closet and double-bowl vanity that leads into the walk-in closet. Additional features include: WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat Pictures are of model, Interior finishes may be different.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $394,900
