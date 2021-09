4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $399,999

FABULOUS OPPORTUNITY FOR A VERSATILE CHAIN O'LAKES FOX RIVERFRONT PROPERTY. FOUR BEDROOM, THREE FULL BATH HOME BOASTS AMAZING RIVER VIEWS, 66 FEET OF RIVER FRONTAGE, THREE PERMANENT PIERS, STEEL SEAWALL, BIG CONCRETE PATIO, LARGE DECK, 2-1/2 CAR GARAGE WITH WORKSHOP, COACHHOUSE AND PARKING FOR FIVE! SO MANY OPTIONS WITH THIS HOME, YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT! USE IT JUST AS IT IS... HAVE TWO FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITES ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE HOME... MAYBE CONVERT THE CURRENT MASTER SUITE TO A FAMILY OR RECREATION ROOM AND MAKE THE SECOND BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH AND RIVER VIEW THE MASTER SUITE... HOW ABOUT THE DINING ROOM AS THE FAMILY ROOM AND WITH THE HUGE LIVING ROOM AS A LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM COMBINATION. USE YOUR IMAGINATION... THE ENTIRE UPPER LEVEL WITH RIVER VIEW, TWO BEDROOMS AND THIRD BATH COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED TO A THIRD MASTER SUITE TO MAKE THIS A SHARED HOME WITH FAMILY OR FRIENDS! THE KITCHEN IS HUGE, HAS MANY CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, CENTER ISLAND AND SPACE FOR A COFFEE BAR WITH A FABULOUS VIEW OF THE WATERFRONT. HUGE LIVING ROOM IS COMPLEMENTED BY LARGE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE RIVER AND FANTASTIC WOOD BURNING COBBLE STONE FIREPLACE. CUSTOM INLAID HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE HALL AND DINING ROOM ALSO FEATURING TRIPLE PANEL SLIDING GLASS DOOR WITH BEAUTIFUL FOX RIVER VIEWS. THE SECOND BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH HAS INCREDIBLE WATER VIEWS AS WELL. THE MASTER SUITE IS VERY SPACIOUS AND BOASTS TWO SKYLIGHTS AND ANOTHER TRIPLE PANEL SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BACK PATIO. VERY NICE LANDSCAPING WITH STONE, RIVER ROCKS, WILDFLOWERS AND WROUGHT IRON FENCE WITH GATE. THEN THERE'S THE ONE BEDROOM COACH HOUSE THAT OFFERS EVEN MORE OPTIONS. BRING YOUR CREATIVE IDEAS AND MAKE THIS RIVERFRONT HOME ALL YOURS!