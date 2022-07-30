SOLD BEFORE PROCESSING. THIS IS NEW AND UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This 2 Story Home features 4 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and Full Basement! This home is sold but there are several home sites to choose from. This Pricing is for the Adams Model, A Elevation with a Full Basement on Homesite 29. Floorplan under Additional Information. This is a great builder to work with.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $404,990
An Illinois woman has been accused of stealing more than $6,000 from Menards across Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, including in Mount Pleasant.
A 14-year-old boy has drowned in a pond at campground in Bristol, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday.
Area law enforcement and divers responded to Geneva Lake on Sunday after receiving a report of what appeared to be a body underwater, but noth…
Former Genoa City/Twin Lakes village president identified as pedestrian killed in Lake Geneva July 19 accident
"We're so proud of our father for what he did for us and others." The Lake Geneva pedestrian killed in the July 19 crash was a former Genoa City and Twin Lakes village president, described as gentle, warm-hearted person
A semi driver was transported to the hospital after overturning on the Highway 12, Interstate 43 clover interchange near Elkhorn on Tuesday mo…
Scientists exploring in the mid-Atlantic stumbled on something they can't explain: An organized series of holes punched in the ocean floor.
An 81-year-old man was pronounced dead on Friday, July 22, after he reportedly fell off his paddleboard in Geneva Lake and went under water.
"He was an asset to our department and our community. He loved with a big heart, and will be missed by us all.”
The 14-year-old boy who drowned at a campground pond in Bristol over the weekend has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as Pleasant Prairie resident Aiden F. Braim.
Liquor licenses for Kwik Trip store, which is scheduled to open Sept. 1, receive initial approval